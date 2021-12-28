Read Why Needham Sees 25% Upside In F5; Remains Bullish
- Needham analyst Alex Henderson raised the price target on F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) to $303 from $265 and reiterated a Buy. The new price target implies an upside of 24.5%.
- Henderson also named F5 as his Single Best Idea for CY22 in Networking.
- Henderson sees the company's Software revenue to exceed 50% of Product revenue in 2022.
- As the sales mix shifts, he sees F5's operating margins expand by 200 bps per year.
- As F5 becomes a Cloud/ Kubernetes play, the stock's multiple should also advance, Henderson adds.
- F5 is a multi-cloud application security and delivery company. The company sells products for networking traffic, security, and policy management.
- Its products ensure that applications are safely routed efficiently within on-premises data centers and across cloud environments.
- Price Action: FFIV shares traded higher by 0.03% at $243.40 on the last check Tuesday.
