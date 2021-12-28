QQQ
-0.59
404.07
-0.15%
BTC/USD
-2430.56
48270.88
-4.79%
DIA
+ 1.65
361.27
+ 0.45%
SPY
+ 0.54
476.73
+ 0.11%
TLT
+ 0.36
148.53
+ 0.24%
GLD
-0.19
169.56
-0.11%

Read Why Needham Sees 25% Upside In F5; Remains Bullish

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 28, 2021 12:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Read Why Needham Sees 25% Upside In F5; Remains Bullish
  • Needham analyst Alex Henderson raised the price target on F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) to $303 from $265 and reiterated a Buy. The new price target implies an upside of 24.5%.
  • Henderson also named F5 as his Single Best Idea for CY22 in Networking.
  • Henderson sees the company's Software revenue to exceed 50% of Product revenue in 2022.
  • As the sales mix shifts, he sees F5's operating margins expand by 200 bps per year.
  • As F5 becomes a Cloud/ Kubernetes play, the stock's multiple should also advance, Henderson adds.
  • F5 is a multi-cloud application security and delivery company. The company sells products for networking traffic, security, and policy management. 
  • Its products ensure that applications are safely routed efficiently within on-premises data centers and across cloud environments.
  • Price Action: FFIV shares traded higher by 0.03% at $243.40 on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

F5 Networks Has Strong Software Growth Ahead, Says BofA Securities Analyst

F5 Networks Has Strong Software Growth Ahead, Says BofA Securities Analyst

F5 Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) could generate significant growth in 2022 on the back of contract renewals, according to BofA Securities. read more
4 F5 Networks Analysts Tackle Subscription Model, Growth Trajectory, Valuation

4 F5 Networks Analysts Tackle Subscription Model, Growth Trajectory, Valuation

Shares of the networking products company F5 Networks, Inc. read more

UPDATE: Needham On F5 Networks Price Target Raise Earlier: Firm Sees Strong Utilization Rates Driving Volume Renewal Upgrades, Strength In NGINX & Shape, With Robust Software & Appliance Sales Into Cloud SPs; Highlights 35%+ Annual Software Growth

UPDATE: Credit Suisse On F5 Networks Price Target Raise Earlier: Firm Highlights Software Strength As Customers Renew Contracts At Higher True-ups Than Expected; Notes Positive Surprise In Systems Strength Without Cannibalizing Software Growth