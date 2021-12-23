QQQ
COVID-19 Takes Another Bite Out Of Agnico Eagle Earnings

byPriya Nigam
December 23, 2021 11:15 am
Despite stringent protocols, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases at Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s (NYSE:AEM) Nunavut operations and the company is taking steps to gradually reduce the workforce and activity levels, according to BofA Securities.

The Agnico Eagle Mines Analyst: Michael Jalonen maintained a Buy rating for Agnico Eagle Mines, with the price target unchanged at $68.50.

The Agnico Eagle Mines Thesis: With rising infections, there is probably going to be little production at the Nunavut operations for the rest of 2021, Jalonen said in the note.

“AEM anticipates a resumption of Nunavut activities in early 2022, although this is a rapidly evolving situation,” the analyst wrote. “Operations at Hope Bay were idled in September due to a COVID outbreak and were resumed in November,” he added.

Jalonen reduced the earnings projections for 2021 and 2022 from $2.64 per share to $2.58 per share and from $3.32 per share to $3.23 per share, respectively.

AEM Price Action: Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines had declined by 2.68% to $50.92 at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

