Read Why Loop Capital Slashed Twitter Price Target By 22%
- Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould lowered the price target on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to $65 from $84, implying 46.5% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- Gould states that not many investors see the potential for the company to generate 25% topline growth, raising an "unanswered question" on margin outlook and overhang for the stock after Twitter indicated that expenses would grow beyond the 25% floor already in place with existing programs.
- Gould adds that achieving Twitter management's 315 million DUA target for 2023 seems "aggressive," and the sell-side is already 7% below this goal.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.34% at $44.21 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
