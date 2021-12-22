QQQ
Read Why Loop Capital Slashed Twitter Price Target By 22%

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 22, 2021 5:56 am
Read Why Loop Capital Slashed Twitter Price Target By 22%
  • Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould lowered the price target on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to $65 from $84, implying 46.5% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
  • Gould states that not many investors see the potential for the company to generate 25% topline growth, raising an "unanswered question" on margin outlook and overhang for the stock after Twitter indicated that expenses would grow beyond the 25% floor already in place with existing programs.
  • Gould adds that achieving Twitter management's 315 million DUA target for 2023 seems "aggressive," and the sell-side is already 7% below this goal.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.34% at $44.21 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

