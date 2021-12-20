QQQ
Stifel Cuts Price Target On This Video Game Publisher By 19%

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 20, 2021 12:17 pm
Stifel Cuts Price Target On This Video Game Publisher By 19%
  • Stifel analyst Drew Crum lowered the price target on Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) to $77 from $95 and reiterated a Buy. The price target implies a 25.7% upside.
  • However, Crum removed the stock from Stifel's "Select List" given his "waning confidence" in his near-term estimates amid the current workplace turmoil.
  • Crum sees a "high degree of discontent from various constituents directed at the board and leadership team" as damaging to the stock's multiple.
  • However, Crum did not adjust his estimates yet as he is still reviewing data for the balance of Q4 and his game model for next year.
  • While there could be further downside from here, he thinks the reward-to-risk is better than the upside over the intermediate-term, which leads him to a Buy rating.
  • Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 0.20% at $61.25 on the last check Monday.

