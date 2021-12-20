Stifel Cuts Price Target On This Video Game Publisher By 19%
- Stifel analyst Drew Crum lowered the price target on Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) to $77 from $95 and reiterated a Buy. The price target implies a 25.7% upside.
- However, Crum removed the stock from Stifel's "Select List" given his "waning confidence" in his near-term estimates amid the current workplace turmoil.
- Crum sees a "high degree of discontent from various constituents directed at the board and leadership team" as damaging to the stock's multiple.
- However, Crum did not adjust his estimates yet as he is still reviewing data for the balance of Q4 and his game model for next year.
- While there could be further downside from here, he thinks the reward-to-risk is better than the upside over the intermediate-term, which leads him to a Buy rating.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 0.20% at $61.25 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.