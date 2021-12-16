QQQ
-7.40
404.45
-1.86%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
+ 1.52
358.29
+ 0.42%
SPY
-1.07
471.67
-0.23%
TLT
-0.18
149.43
-0.12%
GLD
+ 1.88
164.28
+ 1.13%

BofA Upgrades Generac On The Rekindling Of The Home As A Sanctuary Theme

byPriya Nigam
December 16, 2021 11:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Upgrades Generac On The Rekindling Of The Home As A Sanctuary Theme

Generac Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:GNRC) stock has lost around 30% over the last six weeks and now offers an attractive buying opportunity, according to BofA Securities.

The Generac Holdings Analyst: Ross Gilardi upgraded the rating for Generac Holdings from Neutral to Buy, while keeping the price target unchanged at $475.

The Generac Holdings Thesis: Adverse weather conditions and more than 600,000 households in the Midwest facing power outages heading into winter are likely to reignite the home-as-a-sanctuary theme, Gilardi said in the upgrade note.

This, along with “a growing list of various corporate announcements to delay return to work/return to virtual format” and the resurgence of COVID-19, is likely to boost home standby generator (HSB) demand, he added.

“Earlier this week, CA regulators proposed new rules for rooftop solar systems that threaten to slow installations, including lower credits for electricity sold back to the grid…The proposal is a risk for GNRC’s Chilicon acquisition, but with microinverter market share of less than 1%, there would still be plenty of growth opportunity throughout the US,” the analyst wrote.

GNRC Price Action: Shares of Generac Holdings were trading 0.77% higher at $358.30 midday Thursday. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

BofA Downgrades Generac On Supply Chain Woes

BofA Downgrades Generac On Supply Chain Woes

Although Generac Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: GNRC) longer-term prospects remain bright and the demand for its products continues to boom, the company is being impacted by supply chain constraints, according to BofA Securities. read more
Why BofA Is Turning Bullish On Generac Holdings Just In Time For Hurricane Season

Why BofA Is Turning Bullish On Generac Holdings Just In Time For Hurricane Season

Although shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) have rallied to record highs, the stock seems to be more room to run, with the hurricane and wildfire seasons ahead, a reacceleration in clean energy and a possible bottoming of the industrial business, according to BofA Securities. read more

3 I's Of Why You Should Own Generac: Irma, International, Industrial

United Rentals Upgrade: Bank Of America Thinks Bearish Thesis Has Come To A Close