Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On This Sporting Goods Store Chain, Thanks To Nike
- Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane upgraded Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $58, up from $47, implying a 34% upside.
- The analyst believes consumers have adopted new interests within outdoor, fitness, and sports categories and that this trend "will be sticky" into 2022.
- Further, population migration trends seem to favor Academy Sports' current footprint and its established relationship with Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is a competitive advantage over less-differentiated competitors, McShane notes.
- Price Action: ASO shares are trading higher by 2.09% at $43.41 on the last check Tuesday.
