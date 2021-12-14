QQQ
-7.53
399.79
-1.92%
BTC/USD
+ 201.05
46903.80
+ 0.43%
DIA
-1.58
358.62
-0.44%
SPY
-5.64
472.21
-1.21%
TLT
-0.23
151.29
-0.15%
GLD
-1.28
168.28
-0.76%

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On This Sporting Goods Store Chain, Thanks To Nike

byShivani Kumaresan
December 14, 2021 11:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On This Sporting Goods Store Chain, Thanks To Nike
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane upgraded Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $58, up from $47, implying a 34% upside.
  • The analyst believes consumers have adopted new interests within outdoor, fitness, and sports categories and that this trend "will be sticky" into 2022.
  • Further, population migration trends seem to favor Academy Sports' current footprint and its established relationship with Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is a competitive advantage over less-differentiated competitors, McShane notes.
  • Price Action: ASO shares are trading higher by 2.09% at $43.41 on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Key Black Friday Takeaways For Academy Sports, Dick's & Other Leisure Brands

Key Black Friday Takeaways For Academy Sports, Dick's & Other Leisure Brands

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year for leisure brands and retailers. Bank of America made store visits in New York, New Jersey and Texas, and analyst Robert Ohmes said in a note there were a number of key takeaways for leisure investors. read more
8 Stocks With The Highest Short Percent Of Float

8 Stocks With The Highest Short Percent Of Float

Traders often look at short interest to get a sense of how many people are bearish on a stock and how strong the possibility of a short squeeze is. But simply looking at the size of the outstanding short position for a stock might not necessarily be the best indicator of how volatile a stock can be if the shorts begin to cover. read more