QQQ
-3.84
401.85
-0.96%
BTC/USD
-2468.05
47585.85
-4.93%
DIA
-3.23
363.46
-0.9%
SPY
-3.06
473.80
-0.65%
TLT
+ 2.01
146.85
+ 1.35%
GLD
+ 0.48
166.11
+ 0.29%

JPMorgan Upgrades Coca-Cola, Says Tax Dispute Ruling Could Be Next Catalyst

byWayne Duggan
December 13, 2021 12:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
JPMorgan Upgrades Coca-Cola, Says Tax Dispute Ruling Could Be Next Catalyst

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) shares gained 2.2% during a weak market session on Monday after the company landed a major Wall Street upgrade.

The Analyst: JPMorgan analyst Andrea Teixeira upgraded Coca-Cola from Neutral to Overweight and raised her price target from $59 to $63.

Related Link: Is Coca-Cola's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

The Thesis: In the upgrade note, Teixeira said Coca-Cola’s sales are accelerating, it has low price elasticity and the stock trades at an attractive valuation.

She is predicting Coca-Cola’s recent top-line growth momentum will carry over into 2022 as the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Teixeira said Coca-Cola’s strong brand value and asset-light business model have also helped the company navigate a difficult environment of cost pressures.

Coca-Cola is currently fighting the IRS in court in a tax dispute, but Teixeira said the company’s dividend and debt rating is likely safe even in a worst-case court ruling. But, if the court finds Coca-Cola must pay a 3.5% higher marginal income tax moving forward, Teixeira estimates the company’s 2023 EPS would take roughly a $2.55 hit and JPMorgan’s price target would drop to $60.

“As such, we see limited downside potential for KO shares at these levels, even if the litigation goes against KO, and we think a resolution either positive or negative would remove this overhang,” Teixeira said.

After recently meeting with Coca-Cola management, Teixeira said she is increasingly confident the company will hit the top end of its 4% to 6% organic sales growth guidance range for 2022.

Benzinga’s Take: Coca-Cola may not be the most exciting stock on Wall Street, but it is one of the most reliable blue-chip investments in the market and it pays a nice 2.9% dividend.

There’s a good reason why Coca-Cola has been one of Warren Buffett’s largest investments for decades.

Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Household Names JPMorgan Initiated Ratings On This Week

JPMorgan Upgrades This Beverage Giant Citing Sales Momentum

JPMorgan Upgrades This Beverage Giant Citing Sales Momentum

Guggenheim Sees 14% Upside In PepsiCo - Read Why

Guggenheim Sees 14% Upside In PepsiCo - Read Why

UPDATE: Credit Suisse On Coca-Cola Price Target Raise: Firm Sees Accelerating Momentum As Pandemic Slows Given Revenue Growth +2.4% Ahead Of 1H19; Notes 'Asynchronous Recovery Mantra Delivering Strong Results' With Raised Guidance Potentially Conservative