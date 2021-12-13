Iris Energy Shares Pop As Analysts See Sharp Upside
- JPMorgan analyst Reginald Smith initiated coverage of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) with an Overweight rating and $30 price target, implying 108.3% upside.
- The company builds, owns, and operates data center and electrical infrastructure, primarily powered by renewable energy, for the mining of bitcoin, Smith tells.
- The analyst says the share "trade at deep discounts" to the other U.S. listed miner operators on a contracted hash rate basis.
- As such, he thinks Iris is an "attractive and efficient way" to gain long exposure to bitcoin prices and sentiment.
- Compass Point analyst Giuliano Bologna initiated coverage on Iris Energy with a Buy rating with a price target of $22, suggesting a 52.8% upside.
- Iris is a bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns, and operates data centers and electrical infrastructure for the mining of Bitcoin, primarily powered by renewable energy.
- Price Action: IREN shares traded higher by 5.90% at $15.25 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
