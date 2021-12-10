QQQ
+ 0.00
393.73
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 1076.78
48622.37
+ 2.26%
DIA
-0.03
358.14
-0.01%
SPY
-0.04
466.39
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.22
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
165.88
+ 0%

Why Are Everbridge Shares Trading Lower Premarket?

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 10, 2021 6:36 am
Analysts downgraded ratings and cut their price target on Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) following the CEO departure and a disappointing outlook.

  • JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $127, down from $200 (10.1% upside).
  • Stifel analyst J. Parker Lane downgraded to Hold from Buy with a price target of $100, down from $185 (13.3% downside).
  • The company announced the resignation of CEO David Meredith. It offered an initial outlook of 20%-23% revenue growth in 2022, which came in below Street expectations, Lane tells. 
  • The analyst says the timing and uncertainty around the circumstances of Meredith's departure combined with the company's guidance "introduces a high degree of uncertainty into the story in the near term." 
  • With growth decelerating from 36% in 2021 to 23% in 2022, "there are more questions than answers at this point," contends Lane.
  • BofA analyst Brad Sills downgraded to Underperform from Neutral with a price target of $100, down from $175. 
  • The analyst cites the company's announcement of the transition of its CEO and its preliminary FY22 revenue growth outlook of 20%-23% – below the consensus of 26%. 
  • The CFO and CRO of Everbridge are capable executives, but the CEO transition "creates an overhang" and puts into question the overall future direction of the business, Sills tells.
  • Barclays analyst Ryan MacWilliams downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $90, down from $185 (22% downside). 
  • The analyst is surprised by the CEO's resignation, which raises questions on bookings and the company's pipeline.
  • Further, MacWilliams says that Everbridge's new fiscal 2022 revenue guidance was below Street estimates.
  • Baird analyst William Power downgraded to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $95, down from $175 (17.7% downside).
  • Price Action: EVER shares traded lower by 30.7% at $80 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

