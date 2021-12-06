QQQ
+ 1.80
381.33
+ 0.47%
BTC/USD
-407.62
48988.71
-0.83%
DIA
+ 6.59
339.65
+ 1.9%
SPY
+ 5.33
448.10
+ 1.17%
TLT
-1.63
155.98
-1.06%
GLD
-0.13
166.76
-0.08%

Potential Fed Rate Hikes Turn This Wells Fargo Analyst Bullish

byPriya Nigam
December 6, 2021 12:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Potential Fed Rate Hikes Turn This Wells Fargo Analyst Bullish

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) could be one of the “clear winners” of the Federal Reserve's earlier-than-anticipated interest rate hikes, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Wells Fargo Analyst: Betsy Graseck upgraded the rating for Wells Fargo from Equal-Weight to Overweight while raising the price target from $46 to $61.

The Wells Fargo Thesis: While markets are concern about a decline in liquidity arising from the Federal Reserve’s tapering, banks are “swimming in liquidity, with loan to deposit ratios of ~50%” and can extend loans when “nonbank financials have to pull back,” Graseck said in the upgrade note.

“WFC is in a strong position to monetize higher rates, as cash stands at 15% of earning assets, 7% points above pre-pandemic levels,” the analyst wrote.

“WFC benefit to EPS from rising rates is the highest in the group, with each ~50bps increase in FF driving ~16% increase in EPS; 50bps in long end rates drives ~7% to EPS,” she added.

WFC Price Action: Shares of Wells Fargo were up 3.56% at $49.44 midday Monday. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Key Takeaways From 4 Large-Cap Bank Q2 Earnings

Key Takeaways From 4 Large-Cap Bank Q2 Earnings

Four large-cap banks reported earnings as of last Thursday, giving financial services investors an insight into newly prevalent trends that should affect individual firms and the industry as a whole in the second half of 2021. read more
Bank Of America And Wells Fargo May Slow Down On Weak Guidance, Analyst Says

Bank Of America And Wells Fargo May Slow Down On Weak Guidance, Analyst Says

Earnings season kicks off this week and many of the big banks are set to report quarterly financial results.  Earnings will probably be better-than-expected, but the outlook for net interest income is likely to be guided down, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more
Markets Risk Short-Term Correction On Overbought Stocks, Morgan Stanley Warns

Markets Risk Short-Term Correction On Overbought Stocks, Morgan Stanley Warns

U.S. equities are overbought after their recent surge in November and risk a short-term correction, Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. read more
Morgan Stanley Bullish On Many Banks, But Downgrades Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley Bullish On Many Banks, But Downgrades Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley is overall bullish on bank stocks in 2021, but downgraded three of the largest Monday. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck issued the following ratings changes among large-cap banks and consumer finance stocks: read more