Analysts Bump Up This Beauty Retailer's Price Target After Q3 Beat
Several analysts raised their price targets on Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) after its Q3 results that beat Wall Street view and increased FY21 outlook.
- Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink raised the price target to $400 from $390, implying a 5.5% upside.
- The analyst raised her estimates following the company's quarterly report, stating that Ulta "delivered another stunning quarter" and that its momentum is "undeniable."
- However, Wissink kept a Hold rating on the shares as she believed the market is pricing in the known drivers.
- Credit Suisse analyst Oliver Chen raised the firm's price target to $455 from $415, suggesting a 20% upside, and kept an Outperform rating on the shares following the "big" Q3 beat.
- BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel raised the firm's price target on Ulta Beauty to $365 from $345, implying a 3.7% downside, but kept a Market Perform rating on the shares.
- Siegel added while Ulta Beauty "continues to shine," he awaited more visibility on its comp trajectory and believed that the positives are reflected in the current valuation.
- Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad raised the firm's price target to $500 from $475 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
- While acknowledging Ulta is proving to be a key beneficiary of the reopening, Saad also noted that the company had "many innovative products and initiatives in the pipeline."
- Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong raised the price target to $485 from $460, implying a 28% upside, and reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst expects continued strength to be driven by Ulta's "outsized" sales growth opportunities, which she says more than justifies a valuation multiple towards the upper end of retail peers.
- Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan raised the price target to $435 from $400, implying a 14.7% upside. Astrachan maintained a Hold rating given his near-term concerns on slowing company and category growth and fears of increased competition.
- JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers raised the firm's price target to $460 from $430 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai raised the firm's price target to $506 from $483, implying a 33.5% upside, and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
- Citi analyst Kelly Crago raised the firm's price target on Ulta Beauty to $430 from $375 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy raised the price target to $475 from $433 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained Ulta Beauty with an Outperform and raised the price target to $470 from $450, suggesting a 24% upside.
- Price Action: ULTA shares are trading lower by 1.25% at $378.83 on the last check Friday.
