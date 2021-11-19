QQQ
JMP Securities Sees Huge Upside In DoubleVerify Thanks To Facebook

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 19, 2021 12:35 pm
  • JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated an Outperform rating and $41 price target on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV), implying a 28% upside.
  • Facebook, rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), suggested plans to work with third parties for brand safety on its News Feed in what could be an ~$200 million opportunity for DoubleVerify, Boone notes.
  •  With product development in 2022, and revenue beginning in 2023, the analyst is incrementally confident that revenue growth can sustain 30%+ levels.
  • DoubleVerify is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform.
  • Price Action: DV shares traded higher by 2.17% at $32.1 on the last check Friday.

