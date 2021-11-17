QQQ
+ 0.66
396.76
+ 0.17%
BTC/USD
+ 145.93
60204.80
+ 0.24%
DIA
-1.94
363.87
-0.54%
SPY
-0.99
470.27
-0.21%
TLT
+ 0.66
144.45
+ 0.45%
GLD
+ 1.24
171.69
+ 0.71%

BofA Downgrades Sea After Rally: What You Need To Know

byPriya Nigam
November 17, 2021 3:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Downgrades Sea After Rally: What You Need To Know

Sea Ltd’s (NYSE:SE) stock has appreciated 67% year-to-date versus the Nasdaq’s 23% gain, and the risk-reward seems balanced, according to BofA Securities.

The Sea Analyst: Sachin Salgaonkar downgraded the rating for Sea from Buy to Neutral, while raising the price target from $380 to $385.

The Sea Thesis: Growth in gaming is likely to slow on a potential normalization post-COVID in 2022, Salgaonkar said in the downgrade note.

“Mgmt kept gaming guidance unchanged, implying slowing 4Q growth as well,” he added.

“We believe consensus is yet to factor in rising losses in the medium term based on expansion into new markets in Europe/India. The higher investments could drag FY22/23 cashflows,” the analyst wrote.

He reduced the earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 and 2023 from -$3.1 per share to -$5.72 and from -$1.05 per share to -$4.45 per share, respectively. “Despite the EPS cuts, we increase our PO marginally to $385 from $380 on back of a GMV increase in Shopee,” Salgaonkar mentioned.

SE Price Action: Shares of Sea had declined by 5.51% to $311.72 at the time of publication Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Analysts Remain Divided Over Sea Post Q3 Results

Analysts Remain Divided Over Sea Post Q3 Results

Facebook, Amazon, Zoom, Pinduoduo, Tencent — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today

Facebook, Amazon, Zoom, Pinduoduo, Tencent — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 29 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Wednesday. read more
Tesla And 9 Other Stocks That Burned Short Sellers The Most In 2020

Tesla And 9 Other Stocks That Burned Short Sellers The Most In 2020

The coronavirus outbreak severely disrupted the stock market and the economy in 2020. While most stocks took a pounding during the COVID-19 sell-off early in the year, many soared to new all-time highs during the market recovery later in 2020.  read more
Citron Explains Change Of Heart On Jumia Technologies, $100 Price Target

Citron Explains Change Of Heart On Jumia Technologies, $100 Price Target

Citron Research has gone from bearish to bullish on Jumia Technologies, a Berlin-based e-commerce company operating in Africa.  read more