QQQ
+ 2.81
391.80
+ 0.71%
BTC/USD
-3258.72
60348.02
-5.12%
DIA
+ 2.07
359.17
+ 0.57%
SPY
+ 2.90
464.53
+ 0.62%
TLT
+ 0.01
145.47
+ 0.01%
GLD
-1.24
175.42
-0.71%

Behavioral Healthcare Firm Talkspace Stock Falls As CEO Leaves, Analyst Cut Ratings

byVandana Singh
November 16, 2021 1:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Behavioral Healthcare Firm Talkspace Stock Falls As CEO Leaves, Analyst Cut Ratings
  • Baird has downgraded virtual behavioral healthcare company Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) to Neutral from Outperform and lowered the price target to $3 from $10. 
  • Analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla cited its disappointing quarter and lowered guidance and management turnover leading to an uncertain path. 
  • He still thinks there is underlying value but finds it challenging to continue recommending the name with conviction.
  • Citi has downgraded Talkspace to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $3.50, down from $7, following the "difficult" Q3 and management shakeup. 
  • Analyst Daniel Grosslight says, while this quarter's issues were easily diagnosed as retention issues, product delays, billing difficulties, and low utilization rates, they are not easily remedied. 
  • The analyst believes "it will take some time for a new CEO to the right the ship."
  • SVB Leerink analyst Stephanie Davis downgraded Talkspace to Market Perform from Outperform.
  • Talkspace's co-founder and CEO, Oren Frank, decided to step down, effective immediately.
  • Roni Frank, co-founder and Head of Clinical Services is also stepping down from her role.
  • Chairman Douglas Braunstein will step in as interim CEO, and the search for a new CEO will start.
  • Q3 sales of $26.4 million were up 23% Y/Y, but well below the consensus of $31.93 million.
  • EPS of $0.01, beating the consensus loss of $(0.09), and a turnaround from $(0.20) a year ago.
  • Price Action: TALK shares are sharply down 36% at $2.17 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Downgrades Health Care Price Target Small Cap Management Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

UPDATE: SVB Leerink Earlier On Talkspace Outperform Initiation: Firm Sees Co. As 'Pure Play On Increasing Demand For Virtual Behavioral Health' And Believes Demand Will Only Accelerate, Driving 50%+ Top-Line Growth Projections Through FY23