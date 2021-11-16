QQQ
+ 2.44
392.18
+ 0.62%
BTC/USD
-2997.84
60608.90
-4.71%
DIA
+ 1.76
359.48
+ 0.49%
SPY
+ 2.18
465.25
+ 0.47%
TLT
+ 0.05
145.44
+ 0.03%
GLD
-0.73
174.91
-0.42%

Analyst Upgrades Idacorp: 'Organic Growth With A Crypto Mining Kicker'

byWayne Duggan
November 16, 2021 12:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Upgrades Idacorp: 'Organic Growth With A Crypto Mining Kicker'

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) shares traded higher Tuesday after one analyst upgraded the stock and said it has a rare set of growth catalysts within the utility sector.

The Idacorp Analyst: Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded Idacorp from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $108 to $123.

Related Link: 5 Top Shiba Inu Cryptocurrencies From Best To Worst: Dogecoin, Floki And More

The Idacorp Thesis: In the upgrade note, Dumoulin-Smith said Idacorp has “best-in-cass organic revenue growth with a crypto mining kicker.”

Idaho Power has received 1,950MW of serious inbound crypto mining requests, the company reported at Bank of America’s recent Edison Electric Institute  Financial Conference. Dumoulin-Smith said that demand is significant given Idaho Power’s record peak demand of 3,751MW in summer 2021.

At an estimated $4/MWh margin, Dumoulin-Smith said even 10% of that 1,950MW in requests could boost Idacorp’s EPS by between 1% and 2%. He noted that Idacorp could be one way for investors to gain diversified exposure to cryptocurrency mining.

He said cryptocurrency mining could prove to be a differentiating factor for utility investors, especially on top of Idacorp’s attractive 3% customer growth rate. The company is also investing in other attractive clean energy initiatives that could lure ESG investors. Dumoulin-Smith said these unique attributes suggest Idacorp shares deserve to trade at a valuation premium to utility peers.

“Idacorp has a strong set of thematically positive transmission, renewables, and hydro investments which are attractive on their own but could be further fast-tracked/supported by federal infrastructure legislation pending,” he said.

IDA Price Action: Idacorp shares were trading 1.69% higher at $106.37 midday Tuesday. 

Benzinga’s Take: Idacorp is a relatively stable utility sector investment that trades at a reasonable valuation and pays a 2.8% dividend. Investors would be hard pressed to find many other plays on cryptocurrency mining in today’s market that share any of those attributes.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

UPDATE: Ladenburg Thalmann Lowers AMAG Pharmaceuticals PT

UDPATE: Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades Rating to Neutral, Raises PT to $43 on IDACORP

KeyBanc Downgrades IDACORP to Hold (IDA)

Morgan Stanley Initiates EW Rating For AMAG