Embraer Stock Flies As UBS Turns Bullish

byAkanksha
November 11, 2021 2:03 pm
Embraer Stock Flies As UBS Turns Bullish
  • UBS analyst Myles Walton upgraded Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $24, from $16, suggesting a 40% upside.
  • Walton says Embraer has struggled over the last several years with stagnant demand, inefficient operations, and negative free cash flow, "but that is changing."
  • The company is focused on improving operations while the business jet demand environment is at its best in over a decade, says the analyst.
  • Walton contends that when combined with an investment spending hiatus, Embraer is facing a "multi-year period" of positive free cash flow.
  • Also read, Embraer Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In Q3, Misses Estimates.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading higher by 3.79% at $17.11 on the last check Thursday.

