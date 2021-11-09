Morgan Stanley Sees Sharp Downside In This Aviation Company
- Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak initiated Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) with an Underweight rating and a price target of $5.90, implying a downside of 19%.
- Nowak sees a relatively small total addressable market for Wheels Up. The cost of flying private limits user adoption to the top 1% of highest-earning U.S. households.
- His analysis suggests Wheels Up's total consumer addressable market at 513,000 U.S. households and $25B of total consumer spend, with current household penetration at only 2% of this.
- He sees penetration heading to 5% by 2025 but struggles "to get more aggressive than this without incremental adoption drivers."
- Price Action: UP shares are trading lower by 9.38% at $7.34 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.