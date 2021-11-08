Morgan Stanley Upgrades Olaplex, Sees 10% Upside
- Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian upgraded Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $31 price target, with an upside of 10%.
- Following a recent pullback, Mohsenian said the valuation "now looks compelling," particularly given what he identified as Olaplex's "outsized topline growth and peer-leading margins."
- The analyst also believes Olaplex has strong near-term visibility, citing recent Google search trends indicating increased consumer interest in the Olaplex brand.
- Price Action: OLPX shares are trading higher by 3.92% at $28.09 on the last check Monday.
