BTRS Shares Pop As JPMorgan Sees Huge Upside
- JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang upgraded BTRS Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Overweight from Neutral with a $15 price target, implying a 60.3% upside.
- As shares are down 48% since late April, while revenue and gross profit estimates are relatively unchanged, Huang thinks valuation is more reasonable relative to the firm's expectations of Billtrust being a solid high-teens to 20+% gross profit grower in the mid-term.
- BTRS is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions.
- Price Action: BTRS shares traded higher by 12.6% at $9.41 on the last check Monday.
