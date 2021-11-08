QQQ
-0.59
399.19
-0.15%
BTC/USD
+ 2227.37
65500.96
+ 3.52%
DIA
+ 1.71
361.59
+ 0.47%
SPY
+ 0.97
467.56
+ 0.21%
TLT
-0.63
149.93
-0.42%
GLD
+ 0.41
169.43
+ 0.24%

BTRS Shares Pop As JPMorgan Sees Huge Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 8, 2021 10:03 am
BTRS Shares Pop As JPMorgan Sees Huge Upside
  • JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang upgraded BTRS Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BTRSto Overweight from Neutral with a $15 price target, implying a 60.3% upside. 
  • As shares are down 48% since late April, while revenue and gross profit estimates are relatively unchanged, Huang thinks valuation is more reasonable relative to the firm's expectations of Billtrust being a solid high-teens to 20+% gross profit grower in the mid-term.
  • BTRS is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions.
  • Price Action: BTRS shares traded higher by 12.6% at $9.41 on the last check Monday.

