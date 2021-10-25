Stifel Bullish On Shapeways
- Stifel analyst Noelle Dilts initiated Shapeways Holdings Inc (NYSE:SHPW) with a Buy rating and a price target of $13 (implying an upside of 75%), representing 58% upside potential over the next 12 months.
- Dilts says Shapeways is a leader in the "large and fast-growing" digital manufacturing industry.
- The analyst believes Shapeways is well-positioned to participate in the growth of digital manufacturing over the next decade.
- Last week, Shapeways filed with the regulatory about offering up to 35.50 million shares of common stock.
- Recently, Shapeways debuted its Otto Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), tailormade for traditional manufacturers seeking a simpler, faster, and more flexible path to 3D printing for industrial-grade production.
- Price Action: SHPW shares are trading lower by 10.1% at $7.4 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.