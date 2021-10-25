fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.74
370.37
+ 1%
BTC/USD
+ 2419.43
63271.65
+ 3.98%
DIA
+ 0.69
356.05
+ 0.19%
SPY
+ 2.36
450.76
+ 0.52%
TLT
-0.08
144.21
-0.06%
GLD
+ 1.16
166.61
+ 0.69%

Stifel Bullish On Shapeways

byAkanksha
October 25, 2021 12:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Stifel Bullish On Shapeways
  • Stifel analyst Noelle Dilts initiated Shapeways Holdings Inc (NYSE:SHPW) with a Buy rating and a price target of $13 (implying an upside of 75%), representing 58% upside potential over the next 12 months. 
  • Dilts says Shapeways is a leader in the "large and fast-growing" digital manufacturing industry.
  • The analyst believes Shapeways is well-positioned to participate in the growth of digital manufacturing over the next decade.
  • Last week, Shapeways filed with the regulatory about offering up to 35.50 million shares of common stock.
  • Recently, Shapeways debuted its Otto Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), tailormade for traditional manufacturers seeking a simpler, faster, and more flexible path to 3D printing for industrial-grade production.
  • Price Action: SHPW shares are trading lower by 10.1% at $7.4 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas