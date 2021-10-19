Stifel Downgrades US Ecology, Cuts Price Target By 24%
- Stifel analyst Michael Hoffman downgraded US Ecology Inc (NYSE:ECOL) to Hold from Buy and lowered the price target to $32 (an upside of 2%), from $42.
- Hoffman says 2021 has "proven less predictable" for waste services companies, and another cut in guidance possible for US Ecology is possible.
- The analyst adds that the business model is not broken, but "macro exigencies" are impacting sales and profits.
- He looks for 2022 guidance in February to "reset expectations" and will revisit the stock's recommendation at that time.
- Price Action: ECOL shares are trading lower by 3.36% at $30.46 on the last check Tuesday.
