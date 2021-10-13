Workday Shares Pop On Bullish Analyst Rating
- DA Davidson analyst Robert Simmons initiated coverage of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) with a Buy rating and $300 price target, implying a 13% upside.
- Simmons said that the company is a dominant Cloud HCM provider in the U.S. with a financial management suite that has matured to take the baton on driving growth.
- Simmons adds that Workday's ramping international investments should allow the company to sustain its 20% subscription growth as it tracks toward its $10 billion revenue target.
- Workday provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide.
- Workday reported Q2 EPS of $1.23 per share, beating the consensus of $0.78. The sales of $1.26 billion exceeded the consensus of $1.24 billion.
- Workday raised its FY22 subscription sales guidance to $4.5 billion – $4.51 billion. Workday issued Q3 subscription sales guidance of $1.156 billion – $1.158 billion.
- Price Action: WDAY shares traded higher by 2.94% at $264.75 on the last check Wednesday.
