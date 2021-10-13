fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.57
355.57
+ 0.44%
BTC/USD
+ 170.13
56167.06
+ 0.3%
DIA
-1.04
344.82
-0.3%
SPY
+ 0.04
433.58
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.90
143.04
+ 0.63%
GLD
+ 3.13
161.53
+ 1.9%

Workday Shares Pop On Bullish Analyst Rating

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 13, 2021 11:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Workday Shares Pop On Bullish Analyst Rating
  • DA Davidson analyst Robert Simmons initiated coverage of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) with a Buy rating and $300 price target, implying a 13% upside.
  • Simmons said that the company is a dominant Cloud HCM provider in the U.S. with a financial management suite that has matured to take the baton on driving growth.
  • Simmons adds that Workday's ramping international investments should allow the company to sustain its 20% subscription growth as it tracks toward its $10 billion revenue target.
  • Workday provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide.
  • Workday reported Q2 EPS of $1.23 per share, beating the consensus of $0.78. The sales of $1.26 billion exceeded the consensus of $1.24 billion.
  • Workday raised its FY22 subscription sales guidance to $4.5 billion – $4.51 billion. Workday issued Q3 subscription sales guidance of $1.156 billion – $1.158 billion.
  • Price Action: WDAY shares traded higher by 2.94% at $264.75 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Analysts Cheer Anaplan's Q2 Earnings By Raising Price Targets

Analysts Cheer Anaplan's Q2 Earnings By Raising Price Targets

Analysts celebrate Anaplan Inc's (NYSE: PLAN)  read more
Is Now the Time To Buy Anaplan And Workday?

Is Now the Time To Buy Anaplan And Workday?

Analysts at Barclays believe Anaplan, Inc (NYSE: PLAN) and Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) are positioned for a solid second half of 2021 following underperformance since the onset of the pandemic relative to the broader sof read more
4 Workday Analysts Break Down Earnings, Look Ahead To Fiscal 2022

4 Workday Analysts Break Down Earnings, Look Ahead To Fiscal 2022

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) reported fourth-quarter earnings Thursday that surpassed analyst estimates. read more
3 Top Cloud Software Picks From Goldman Sachs Among 12 Initiations

3 Top Cloud Software Picks From Goldman Sachs Among 12 Initiations

Plenty of opportunity exists in the $1-trillion global cloud software market, but investors should be careful about how they approach the space, according to Goldman Sachs.  The Cloud Analyst: Kash Rangan initiated coverage of 12 cloud software stocks with the following ratings: read more