fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
357.14
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1236.75
54760.18
-2.21%
DIA
+ 0.00
343.78
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.01
433.61
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.94
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
164.64
+ 0.01%

Why This Analyst Sees 163% Upside In Sarcos?

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 13, 2021 6:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Analyst Sees 163% Upside In Sarcos?
  • Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann initiated coverage of industrial robotics company Sarcos Technology & Robotics Corp (NASDAQ:STRC) with a Buy rating and $16 price target, implying a 163.2% upside. 
  • Sarcos is developing robotics to augment work in non-standard settings, Volkmann notes. 
  • The analyst says the technology addresses "key demographic and ESG challenges" such as worker shortages and injuries while driving increased productivity versus unassisted human employees.
  • Price Action: STRC shares traded higher by 5.92% at $6.44 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas