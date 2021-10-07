Morgan Stanley Upgrades Tata Motors To Overweight
- Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh upgraded Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) to Overweight from Equal Weight with an INR 448 price target.
- The analyst believes the next two years will be "strong" for the Indian auto sector and in particular Tata given its cost structure and refreshed models.
- Singh noted Tata will see the highest operating and financial leverage gains along with market share wins as its overall business recovers.
- Price Action: TTM shares are trading higher by 15.1% at $25.71 on the last check Thursday.
