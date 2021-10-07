fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.22
356.45
+ 0.9%
BTC/USD
-1337.01
53977.99
-2.42%
DIA
+ 3.30
340.82
+ 0.96%
SPY
+ 3.47
431.43
+ 0.8%
TLT
-1.52
145.91
-1.05%
GLD
-0.89
165.92
-0.54%

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Tata Motors To Overweight

byShivani Kumaresan
October 7, 2021 3:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Tata Motors To Overweight
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh upgraded Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) to Overweight from Equal Weight with an INR 448 price target.
  • The analyst believes the next two years will be "strong" for the Indian auto sector and in particular Tata given its cost structure and refreshed models.
  • Singh noted Tata will see the highest operating and financial leverage gains along with market share wins as its overall business recovers.
  • Price Action: TTM shares are trading higher by 15.1% at $25.71 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Spends $6 On Advertising Per Vehicle; The Industry Average Is $1,000

Tata Motors Downgraded At Credit Suisse From Outperform To Neutral

Tata Motors: The Most Powerful Product Cycle On The Planet?

Alibaba Eyes Indian Mobile Market With 25 Percent Stake Of Micromax