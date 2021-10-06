fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.20
357.18
+ 0.06%
BTC/USD
+ 2928.00
54399.99
+ 5.69%
DIA
-2.77
345.90
-0.81%
SPY
-2.31
435.41
-0.53%
TLT
+ 0.79
142.79
+ 0.55%
GLD
+ 0.20
164.39
+ 0.12%

Stifel Cuts Peloton Interactive Price Target By 14%, Maintains Buy Rating

byShivani Kumaresan
October 6, 2021 11:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Stifel Cuts Peloton Interactive Price Target By 14%, Maintains Buy Rating
  • Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered Peloton Interactive Inc's (NASDAQ:PTONprice target to $120 from $140 (implying 44% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst assumes more modest gross margin expansion in FY23 and out years, given the company's pricing cuts and his estimates for product mix.
  • While recent pricing changes, near-term margin headwinds, and concerns of elevated subscriber churn have weighed on investor sentiment and share performance, Devitt continues to see multiple drivers for near-term growth.
  • Devitt views international expansion and new hardware opportunities as drivers of sustainable long-term growth.
  • Price Action: PTON shares are trading higher by 0.87% at $83.28 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Why Morgan Stanley Sees 52% Upside In Affirm?

Why Morgan Stanley Sees 52% Upside In Affirm?

Which Company Made It To JPMorgan's Top Internet Picks For 2021?

Which Company Made It To JPMorgan's Top Internet Picks For 2021?

Why Cupertino Could Get Its Act Together With Its 'Apple Car' Project

Why Cupertino Could Get Its Act Together With Its 'Apple Car' Project

Apple, Inc. read more
RBC Sees Massive Upside To Affirm: With Amazon, Shopify As Partners, Fintech Firm Back In The 'Driver's Seat'

RBC Sees Massive Upside To Affirm: With Amazon, Shopify As Partners, Fintech Firm Back In The 'Driver's Seat'

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) is back in the “driver’s seat” as its partnerships with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: read more