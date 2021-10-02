fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.84
356.12
+ 0.51%
BTC/USD
+ 4403.33
48227.43
+ 10.05%
DIA
+ 4.89
333.40
+ 1.45%
SPY
+ 5.11
424.03
+ 1.19%
TLT
+ 1.02
143.30
+ 0.71%
GLD
+ 0.35
163.87
+ 0.21%

Why Tesla's Q3 Numbers Are 'Eye Popping' and Hard to Poke Holes In

byShanthi Rexaline
October 2, 2021 2:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Tesla's Q3 Numbers Are 'Eye Popping' and Hard to Poke Holes In

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported Saturday record quarterly deliveries despite the surrounding turbulence. An analyst at Wedbush Securities sees the performance as "massive."

The Tesla Analyst: Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $1,000 price target for Tesla shares.

The Tesla Thesis: Tesla's third-quarter deliveries of 241,000 beat even the bull-case whisper number on the Street, analyst Ives said in a note. The strength, the analyst said, was driven by robust Model 3/Y sales of 232, 000.

Total production in the quarter was 238,000, about 10,000 ahead of Wedbush's and Street estimates, the analyst said.

"Taking a step back, with the chip shortage a major overhang on the auto space and logistical issues globally, these delivery numbers were "eye-popping" and speak to an EV demand trajectory that looks quite robust for Tesla heading into 4Q and 2022," Ives wrote in the note.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla Pushes Out FSD Broader Beta Rollout, Chinese Trio Delivers, Ford Doubles Down On EV Investment, Lordstown's Prudent Strategy

Wedbush's estimate of 150,000 deliveries for September, according to the analyst, is a clear indicator of the green tidal wave taking hold for Tesla across the board. China demand may have rebounded in the quarter and will be a focus for the bulls digesting these results, he added.

"In a nutshell, these numbers are hard to poke holes in and will be a major feather in the cap for the bulls on Monday morning and should improve broader sentiment on the EV space as a whole," Wedbush said.

Tesla Price Action: Tesla shares closed Friday's session down 0.03% at $775.22 and were down an incremental 0.03% in after-hours trading.

Related Link: What This Analyst Likes About Q3 Deliveries Updates From XPeng and Nio

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Tesla Deliveries Are On 'Massive Trajectory' In September, Analyst Says

Tesla Deliveries Are On 'Massive Trajectory' In September, Analyst Says

As Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) gears up to release its third-quarter deliveries numbers, an analyst at Wedbush said he is confident the company will exceed consensus expectations. read more
Tesla Reports Q3 Deliveries This Week: What To Expect

Tesla Reports Q3 Deliveries This Week: What To Expect

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to report its third-quarter delivery number later this week. Expectations are running higher after the electric vehicle giant reported record cumulative deliveries of over 386,000 vehicles in the first half of the year. read more
Why This Lucid Group Analyst Says It's Among 'Most Legitimate' EV Startups

Why This Lucid Group Analyst Says It's Among 'Most Legitimate' EV Startups

Although Lucid Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is currently trading at a premium to the average multiples of its SPAC peers in the electric vehicle original equipment manufacturers space, it is still at a “notable discount” to Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: read more
Why This Analyst Believes Lucid Group's Stock Has Raced Ahead Of Valuation

Why This Analyst Believes Lucid Group's Stock Has Raced Ahead Of Valuation

Although Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) features compelling technologies that could scale profitably, its business faces significant competition from both legacy players and startups, according to Morgan Stanley. read more