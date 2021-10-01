fbpx

Jefferies Initiates IBM With Buy Rating - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 1, 2021 7:47 am
Jefferies Initiates IBM With Buy Rating - Read Why
  • Jefferies analyst Kyle McNealy initiated coverage of International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) with a Buy rating and $170 price target, implying a 22.5% upside.
  • McNealy notes that IBM is at "convergence of many favorable high-growth industry trends" in enterprise technology, with exposures to software, cloud services, security, data, and artificial intelligence. 
  • McNealy says IBM's 2019 acquisition of Red Hat and planned year-end spin of Kyndryl are a "necessary push in the right direction." 
  • He believes the Street underappreciates the company's growth prospects.
  • Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 0.77% at $140 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

