fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.07
358.21
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 677.44
43838.34
+ 1.57%
DIA
-3.07
346.84
-0.89%
SPY
-1.94
436.39
-0.45%
TLT
-0.27
144.61
-0.18%
GLD
+ 3.08
158.24
+ 1.91%

BofA Downgrades Kohl's On Supply Chain Issues

byPriya Nigam
September 30, 2021 2:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Supply chain issues may adversely impact the sales recovery at Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) and offset the progress on women’s category as well as the benefit associated with the new Sephora locations, according to BofA Securities.

The Kohl's Analyst: Lorraine Hutchinson downgraded Kohl's from Buy to Underperform, while reducing the price target from $75 to $48.

The Kohl's Thesis: Kohl’s Active and women’s private label businesses face “a high risk of delayed receipts and stock outs,” Hutchinson said in the note.

“While lower receipts mean less clearance, which is good for margins, we believe the sales headwind will be difficult to offset,” he added.

The analyst reduced the earnings estimates for both fiscal 2021 and 2021 by 30 cents per share to $5.79 per share and by $1.11 per share to $5.36 per share, respectively.

“We see the biggest risk to consensus in 1H22 and our F22 estimate is 10% below consensus. The stock is relatively inexpensive but with declining estimates, we see downside,” Hutchinson wrote.

KSS Price Action: Shares of Kohl’s had tumbled 12.04% to $47.21 at the time of publication Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Higlights From BofA's Consumer Conference: Burlington Stores, Kohl's, Macy's Discuss Outlook

Higlights From BofA's Consumer Conference: Burlington Stores, Kohl's, Macy's Discuss Outlook

BofA Securities hosted multiple retail executives at its virtual Consumer Conference. read more
BofA Raises Kohl's Target As Activist Investor Group Seeks Board Control

BofA Raises Kohl's Target As Activist Investor Group Seeks Board Control

Shareholders of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) stock are poised to benefit from the tug-of-war between the company’s board and an activist investor group, according to BofA Securities. read more
Why BofA Is Bullish On Kohl's

Why BofA Is Bullish On Kohl's

Department store Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) said in a recent investor presentation that it expects to fully return to pre-pandemic operating margin levels and this is a bullish signal, according to BofA Securities.  read more
BofA Turns Bullish On Kohl's, Higlights Recovery Trends, Balance Sheet

BofA Turns Bullish On Kohl's, Higlights Recovery Trends, Balance Sheet

Multiple department stock stocks are down around 60% since the start of 2020, but differentiated stores like Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) have upside potential moving forward, according to BofA Securities. read more