Barclays Initiates Lion Electric With An Overweight Rating - Read Why
- Barclays analyst Brian Johnson initiated Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $17, implying an upside of 27.8%.
- Johnson mentions that the company has come to market with a "compelling" electric vehicle bus technology and is also applicable to medium / heavy-duty truck applications as fleets increasingly look to source EVs.
- The analyst states Lion has a first-mover advantage in e-trucks, "which if sustained, should drive real moats vs. competition."
- Price Action: LEV shares are trading higher by 0.45% at $13.4 on the last check Friday.
