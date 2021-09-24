Barclays Initiates Lion Electric With An Overweight Rating - Read Why

fbpx

byAkanksha
September 24, 2021 11:19 am
  • Barclays analyst Brian Johnson initiated Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $17, implying an upside of 27.8%.
  • Johnson mentions that the company has come to market with a "compelling" electric vehicle bus technology and is also applicable to medium / heavy-duty truck applications as fleets increasingly look to source EVs.
  • The analyst states Lion has a first-mover advantage in e-trucks, "which if sustained, should drive real moats vs. competition."
  • Price Action: LEV shares are trading higher by 0.45% at $13.4 on the last check Friday.

