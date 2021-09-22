fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.16
361.99
+ 1.14%
BTC/USD
+ 258.14
43273.76
+ 0.6%
DIA
+ 4.75
334.36
+ 1.4%
SPY
+ 5.74
427.89
+ 1.32%
TLT
+ 0.21
150.68
+ 0.14%
GLD
+ 1.00
165.04
+ 0.6%

Barrington Downgrades Tegna To Market Perform - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 22, 2021 1:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Barrington Downgrades Tegna To Market Perform - Read Why
  • Barrington analyst James Goss has downgraded Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNAto Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. 
  • Goss said reported takeover offers of $22 and $23 per share present fair value for the company. 
  • While there is the potential for a bidding war to push the price higher, "this would be speculative as a play for additional upside," Goss noted.
  • Price Action: TGNA shares traded lower by 0.37% at $21.70 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

UPDATE: CFRA Maintains Buy On Tegna, Raises Target To $19 Sees 'further upside on multi-year affiliate renewals and M&A activity, with $1.5B+ in '19 strategic acquisitions seen accretive to TGNA's free cash flow immediately and to its EPS within 9 months'

Wells Fargo Initiates On Media Stocks, Disney Among Top Picks

Wells Fargo Initiates On Media Stocks, Disney Among Top Picks

Why Trump May Have Given CBS A Reason To Look At Buying New TV Stations

NBC, Political Fears And Digital Doubts Create A Buying Opportunity For Tegna