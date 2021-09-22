Barrington Downgrades Tegna To Market Perform - Read Why
- Barrington analyst James Goss has downgraded Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target.
- Goss said reported takeover offers of $22 and $23 per share present fair value for the company.
- While there is the potential for a bidding war to push the price higher, "this would be speculative as a play for additional upside," Goss noted.
- Price Action: TGNA shares traded lower by 0.37% at $21.70 on the last check Wednesday.
