fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.83
363.87
+ 0.5%
BTC/USD
-787.40
42228.22
-1.83%
DIA
+ 1.18
338.22
+ 0.35%
SPY
+ 1.66
432.39
+ 0.38%
TLT
-0.34
151.36
-0.22%
GLD
+ 1.03
163.91
+ 0.62%

Why This Steve Madden Analyst Sees Supply Chain Winner

byPriya Nigam
September 21, 2021 3:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Steve Madden Analyst Sees Supply Chain Winner

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)'s supply chain expertise and proactiveness in thwarting disruption are even more important in an “unprecedentedly difficult supply chain environment,” according to Jefferies.

The Steven Madden Analyst: Janine Stichter upgraded Steven Madden from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $44 to $50.

The Steven Madden Takeaways: The ability to meet demand provides greater visibility into Steven Madden’s performance and enables the company to gain market share, Stichter said in the upgrade note.

Wholesale, which contributes around 70% of Steven Madden’s sales, “is now on the verge of inflecting positively vs. '19, given increased appetite for inv. among its retail partners, which are now taking on earlier and larger orders in an attempt to get ahead of supply chain delays,” the analyst said. 

Retail operating margins are likely to inflect significantly to double-digit percentage positive in 2021, “driven by mix shift to higher margin e-comm, occupancy saves, and reduced promos,” she said. 

SHOO Price Action: Shares of Steven Madden were trading 3.81% higher at $40.64 Tuesday afternoon. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Buy Nike, Sell Under Armour: A Dozen Consumer Lifestyle Brand Calls From BTIG

Buy Nike, Sell Under Armour: A Dozen Consumer Lifestyle Brand Calls From BTIG

An already struggling U.S. retail sector has been devastated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown. BTIG initiated coverage of 12 consumer lifestyle brands and named its top stock picks in the new era of retail. The Analyst BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon initiated coverage on the following 12 stocks: read more
US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List

US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List

UPDATE: Piper Jaffray Downgrades Steven Madden And G-III Apparel Group To Neutral As Firm Notes Both Cos 'still produce a large amount of their goods in China' And Firm Believes Recently Proposed Apparel/Footwear Tariffs Will Weigh On Multiples

Hearing Steven Madden Shares Upgraded To Buy At Loop Capital, Unconfirmed