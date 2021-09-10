fbpx

Why This Analyst Sees 66% Upside In LiveVox?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 10, 2021 8:43 am
Why This Analyst Sees 66% Upside In LiveVox?
  • Stifel analyst Tom Roderick initiated coverage of LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVOX) with a Buy and $12 price target, implying a 65.7% upside. 
  • With the contact center market in what he sees as "the early stages of a long-term shift to cloud-based solutions," Roderick believes LiveVox has positioned itself to capture share from legacy vendors and address new use-cases.
  • The stock price of the cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools has lost 30.7% year-to-date.
  • Price Action: LVOX shares traded higher by 2.90% at $7.45 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

