Why This Analyst Sees 66% Upside In LiveVox?
- Stifel analyst Tom Roderick initiated coverage of LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVOX) with a Buy and $12 price target, implying a 65.7% upside.
- With the contact center market in what he sees as "the early stages of a long-term shift to cloud-based solutions," Roderick believes LiveVox has positioned itself to capture share from legacy vendors and address new use-cases.
- The stock price of the cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools has lost 30.7% year-to-date.
- Price Action: LVOX shares traded higher by 2.90% at $7.45 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.