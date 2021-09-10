Why Are Iveric Bio Shares Surging In Premarket Friday?
- Iveric Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) stock is trading almost 50% higher as the investors are cheering Stifel's initiated coverage on Iveric Bio with a Buy rating and a price target of $22.00.
- Analyst Annabel Samimy comments that, though the Company is not a first mover in the still untapped Geographic Atrophy (GA) market, Iveric could very well be the leading treatment for this indication.
- Zimura has demonstrated high statistical significance in the pivotal study and can potentially emerge as the only treatment that could prevent vision loss and function.
- Related Content: Iveric Bio Reveals Positive Post-Hoc Analyses Of Zimura In Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration.
- Also See: FDA On SPA Agreement For Zimura Study In Geographic Atrophy.
- Together, we see ISEE as building a unique platform for untapped retinal diseases," mentions the analyst.
- Read Next: Iveric Bio Raises $100M Via Equity To Fund Zimura Development In Geographic Atrophy.
- Price Action: ISEE stock is up 50.20% at $13.05 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.