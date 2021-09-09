fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.26
380.52
+ 0.07%
BTC/USD
-5496.34
47167.56
-10.44%
DIA
+ 0.02
350.71
+ 0.01%
SPY
-0.09
451.00
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.70
147.23
+ 0.47%
GLD
+ 0.47
166.82
+ 0.28%

Hyzon Signs MoU For 500 Electric Trucks

byAkanksha
September 9, 2021 1:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Hyzon Signs MoU For 500 Electric Trucks
  • Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shanghai Hydrogen HongYun Automotive Co., ltd to purchase 500 hydrogen-powered electric trucks. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Hyzon expects to provide 49-ton hydrogen-powered tractor trucks to HongYun. Hyzon anticipates the initial order of 100 vehicles before the end of 2021 and orders for 400 vehicles in 2022.
  • After Hyzon delivers the vehicles, HongYun will be responsible for the subsequent commercial arrangements with its end customers.
  • "Hydrogen fuel cell technology has been adopted more quickly in China than in the rest of the world. This allows Hyzon to begin the critical work of decarbonizing the environment while building experience, capacity, and expertise which will be applied globally," commented Hyzon CEO Craig Knight.
  • Analyst RatingJP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson initiated coverage on Hyzon with an Overweight rating and announced a Price Target of $18, indicating an Upside of 67.6%.
  • Price Action: HYZN shares are trading higher by 22.24% at $10.85 on the last check on Thursday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Hyzon Motors Is A Hydrogen Play Positioned For Trucking Demand: Wedbush

Hyzon Motors Is A Hydrogen Play Positioned For Trucking Demand: Wedbush

Activity around the use of hydrogen for the long-haul trucking industry has increased and several pilot projects are being undertaken globally, promising a strong market opportunity for hydrogen fuel cell energy companies, according to a Wedbush analyst. read more