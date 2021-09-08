fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
382.11
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-6298.91
46364.99
-11.96%
DIA
+ 0.02
351.42
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.10
451.36
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.93
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
167.68
+ 0.02%

Why Are Coupa Software Shares Trading Higher Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 8, 2021 7:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Are Coupa Software Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUPreported Q2 revenue of $179.2 million, up 42% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $162.96 million. Subscription revenues jumped 40% Y/Y to $156.2 million.
  • The company sees Q3 revenue between $177 million – $178 million above the consensus of $168.77 million. It sees adjusted EPS between $0.01 – $0.03 above the consensus loss of $(0.08).
  • Analysts bumped their price targets in appreciation of the earnings performance and guidance of the cloud-based business spending management platform.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight rating for Coupa and raised the PT from $295 to $325, implying a 23.4% upside.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz raised the PT to $300 from $260, signifying a 13.9% upside, and reiterated an Outperform. 
  • Coupa reported "strong" fiscal Q2 results as a new business more than doubled once again, and commentary suggests enterprise momentum with strength in seven-figure deals, Schwartz noted. 
  • Further, its revenue guidance was raised well above the Q2 beat and organic billings reaccelerated to 30% Y/Y growth in the quarter. He believes the combination of an expanded product portfolio and "strong" execution will drive continued share gains for Coupa in spend management.
  • Price Action: COUP shares traded higher by 5.26% at $277.19 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Now the Time To Buy Anaplan And Workday?

Is Now the Time To Buy Anaplan And Workday?

Analysts at Barclays believe Anaplan, Inc (NYSE: PLAN) and Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) are positioned for a solid second half of 2021 following underperformance since the onset of the pandemic relative to the broader sof read more

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley On Coupa Software Overweight: Firm Expects Relative Outperformance By Co. In An Uncertain Macro Environment Due To Defense Nature Of Core Business Model, Expanding Total Addressable Market, And Rapidly-Improving Profitability

Coupa Software Stock Retreats On Q1 Results: Why Analysts Are Long-Term Bullish

Coupa Software Stock Retreats On Q1 Results: Why Analysts Are Long-Term Bullish

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares traded sharply lower Tuesday despite the company reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results. read more
5 Reasons For Piper Sandler's Upgrade Of Coupa Software

5 Reasons For Piper Sandler's Upgrade Of Coupa Software

Piper Sandler recommends building positions in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) ahead of its July 2021 analyst day, especially following the recent sell-off. read more