Why This Analyst Sees 36.5% Upside In Spotify?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 7, 2021 7:31 am
  • KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson upgraded Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOTto Overweight from Sector Weight with a $340 price target, implying a 36.5% upside. 
  • Industry dynamics for Spotify "appear increasingly favorable, which is underscored by recent app strength," Patterson notes. 
  • Patterson sees improved monetization and unit economics.
  • Spotify's enterprise value to subscriber discount to Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) "appears too wide in the face of monetization and gross margin progress," Patterson adds.
  • Price Action: SPOT shares traded higher by 3.59% at $257.99 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Why Did Netflix, Disney Apps Download Rates Take A Big Hit In March?

Over-the-top streaming stocks have been huge in the past year as a social distancing and shelter-in-home environment drove a sharp rise in subscriber growth and engagement. But, the latest batch of monthly app download data highlights just how difficult year-over-year comps will be for popular streaming services from this point forward. read more

BofA's 9 Takeaways On Sirius XM After CFO Chat

During the conference call, Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: SIRI) Chief Financial Officer David Frear provided an optimistic outlook, and he's done so throughout the coronavirus crisis, according to BofA Securities. read more

Barrington On Sirius XM Notes 'The roughly 17 million annual rate of new car sales remains at sufficiently healthy levels to support subscriber growth. Penetration rate for new cars was around 75% and management remains confident in reaching 80% in 2020'

Barrington Reaffirms Outperform, $8.50 Target On Sirius XM Notes Co. Continues To 'offer an excellent business model with solid organic revenue growth and cash generation, with more opportunities to reach consumers through Pandora'