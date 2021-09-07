Why This Analyst Sees 36.5% Upside In Spotify?
- KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson upgraded Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $340 price target, implying a 36.5% upside.
- Industry dynamics for Spotify "appear increasingly favorable, which is underscored by recent app strength," Patterson notes.
- Patterson sees improved monetization and unit economics.
- Spotify's enterprise value to subscriber discount to Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) "appears too wide in the face of monetization and gross margin progress," Patterson adds.
- Price Action: SPOT shares traded higher by 3.59% at $257.99 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.