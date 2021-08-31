fbpx

QQQ
-1.00
381.26
-0.26%
BTC/USD
+ 417.08
47399.99
+ 0.89%
DIA
+ 0.27
353.81
+ 0.08%
SPY
-0.23
452.46
-0.05%
TLT
-0.78
150.63
-0.52%
GLD
-0.46
169.81
-0.27%

How Has Hurricane Ida Impacted Oil, Gasoline Prices?

byWayne Duggan
August 31, 2021 11:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How Has Hurricane Ida Impacted Oil, Gasoline Prices?

WTI crude oil prices dropped 1% to $68.52 per barrel on Tuesday as it appears Gulf Coast oil refineries avoided a worst-case scenario from Hurricane Ida.

Refining Shutdowns: Hundreds of offshore oil refineries were evacuated ahead of Ida’s landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. Almost all offshore Gulf oil production, or about 1.74 million barrels per day of oil and 2 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, was suspended ahead of the storm and remained offline as of Tuesday morning.

Related Link: 3 Oil Services Stocks With The Most Exposure To Hydrogen Production

On Monday, Bank of America analyst Doug Leggate said power is the primary concern for many refineries in Louisiana.

“On the assumption that Western New Orleans refineries return, and Colonial remains operational, we expect the impact on refined products will be muted – and is in fact what’s played out so far in the trading session, with gasoline and diesel cracks fading the moderate premiums that emerged early,” Leggate said.

Gasoline Impact: Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares traded flat on Tuesday morning after the company said there was no major damage to its chemicals and refining complex in Baton Rouge.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan told the Wall Street Journal that gasoline prices could rise up to 25 cents per gallon in the event of prolonged refinery shutdowns and/or delays in the fuel supply chain. De Haan said gasoline shortages in Baton Rouge and New Orleans could take a week or two to subside due to flooding or other storm-related issues.

Benzinga’s Take: Ida was certainly a serious Category 4 hurricane that caused tremendous damage to certain parts of the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, it appears it missed major oil refining hubs in Houston and Louisiana, and operations should resume without any significant delays.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Commodities Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Exxon Board Shakeup More About Dividend Than Climate Change, Analyst Says

Activist Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) investors recently won a third seat on the company’s board of directors, and media outlets have reported that shareholder approval of the board shakeup is largely motivated by a desire to prepare the company for a lower-carbon future. read more

What Makes ConocoPhillips Stock So Attractive?

Although the long-term growth prospects of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) are not as high as some of its peers like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), its accelerated free cash visibility positions the stock among "yield&q read more

Why BofA Projects 'Continued Recovery In Oil Prices'

The strength of the rebound in U.S. oil and gas stocks over the last month is justified, but the sector has yet to fully price in a recovery, according to BofA Securities. read more

Why BofA Securities Is Overweight Energy Stocks In 2021

Energy sector investors have had another brutal year in 2020, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE) on track to finish the year down more than 34%. Yet BofA Securities said this week that it is betting on a big rebound and rating the energy sector Overweight in 2021. read more