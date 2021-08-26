fbpx

QQQ
-1.84
376.64
-0.49%
BTC/USD
-2516.03
46972.82
-5.08%
DIA
-0.47
354.65
-0.13%
SPY
-1.55
450.46
-0.35%
TLT
-0.20
148.24
-0.14%
GLD
+ 0.07
167.41
+ 0.04%

VEON Shares Gain On BofA Upgrade To Buy

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 26, 2021 9:44 am
VEON Shares Gain On BofA Upgrade To Buy
  • BofA analyst Cesar Tiron upgraded VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) to Buy from Underperform with a price target of $2.70, up from $1.60, implying a 46.7% upside. 
  • Stronger conviction regarding the company's operational recovery following $5.5 billion of cumulative Capex in 2019-2021 led to the re-rating. 
  • Tiron sees catalysts for VEON coming from the company's "significant" balance sheet unlock potential via tower monetization and Algeria sale, estimating that its free cash flow could rise from negative $58 million in 2022 to $624 million in 2023. 
  • Tiron notes that at 3.4x expected 2022 EBITDA, VEON is the "cheapest mobile stock globally."
  • Price Action: VEON shares traded higher by 4.89% at $1.93 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

