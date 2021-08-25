fbpx

Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target For This Small Cap Stock For Second Time In Last 10 Days

byAkanksha
August 25, 2021 2:48 pm
Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target For This Small Cap Stock For Second Time In Last 10 Days
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe downgraded PAE Inc (NASDAQ:PAE) to Equal Weight from Overweight, and a price target of $8 (implying an upside of 26%), down from $11.
  • Sharpe mentions that the recent developments in Afghanistan are likely to negatively impact the company's revenue and margins, and potential risk from Iraq exposure is a key debate.
  • Most recently, Morgan Stanley had lowered the price target to $11 from $11.5, with an Overweight rating maintained.
  • Price Action: PAE shares are trading lower by 12.10% at $6.55 on the last check Wednesday.

