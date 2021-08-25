Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target For This Small Cap Stock For Second Time In Last 10 Days
- Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe downgraded PAE Inc (NASDAQ:PAE) to Equal Weight from Overweight, and a price target of $8 (implying an upside of 26%), down from $11.
- Sharpe mentions that the recent developments in Afghanistan are likely to negatively impact the company's revenue and margins, and potential risk from Iraq exposure is a key debate.
- Most recently, Morgan Stanley had lowered the price target to $11 from $11.5, with an Overweight rating maintained.
- Price Action: PAE shares are trading lower by 12.10% at $6.55 on the last check Wednesday.
