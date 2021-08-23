fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.50
362.23
+ 1.5%
BTC/USD
-57.22
49265.25
-0.12%
DIA
+ 2.26
348.90
+ 0.64%
SPY
+ 3.85
439.51
+ 0.87%
TLT
-0.10
150.65
-0.07%
GLD
+ 2.01
164.69
+ 1.21%

BofA Evaluates MeridianLink On 4 Ms, Initiates At Buy

byPriya Nigam
August 23, 2021 3:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Evaluates MeridianLink On 4 Ms, Initiates At Buy

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) does well in the four-M framework for software investing, which includes market, competitive moat, management strength and margin potential, according to BofA Securities.

The MeridianLink Analyst: Koji Ikeda initiated coverage of MeridianLink with a Buy rating and a price target of $35.

The MeridianLink Thesis: The “commentary from our due diligence calls was very positive on MeridianLink’s value proposition,” Koji said in the note.

The analyst elaborated on the four Ms:

  • Market: The market size is estimated at $7.8 billion and the company is poised to “disrupt and take share, which should enable the business to drive low to mid-teens organic growth in the future,” he wrote.
  • Moat: The business “has a good competitive Moat” driven by a high-quality technology platform, high customer satisfaction levels, a wide range of products, a large installed base to cross-sell and upsell, and a successful merger and acquisition strategy.
  • Management Strength: “We believe Management is viewed as good operators, which is a good starting point to build on as a newly public company,” the analyst mentioned.
  • Margin Potential: Koji added that the company’s business “has the potential to drive sustainable 40%+ adjusted EBITDA margins.”

MLNK Price Action: Shares of MeridianLink had risen by 1.69 % to $25.91 at the time of publication Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Weekly Preview: Retail Sales, Lululemon Earnings to Drive Markets