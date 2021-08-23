BofA Evaluates MeridianLink On 4 Ms, Initiates At Buy

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) does well in the four-M framework for software investing, which includes market, competitive moat, management strength and margin potential, according to BofA Securities.

The MeridianLink Analyst: Koji Ikeda initiated coverage of MeridianLink with a Buy rating and a price target of $35.

The MeridianLink Thesis: The “commentary from our due diligence calls was very positive on MeridianLink’s value proposition,” Koji said in the note.

The analyst elaborated on the four Ms:

Market: The market size is estimated at $7.8 billion and the company is poised to “disrupt and take share, which should enable the business to drive low to mid-teens organic growth in the future,” he wrote.

MLNK Price Action: Shares of MeridianLink had risen by 1.69 % to $25.91 at the time of publication Monday.