Why Is Cornerstone OnDemand Stock Trading Higher Today?
- Needham analyst Scott Berg downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Hold from Buy after the company agreed to be acquired by Clearlake Capital.
- The acquisition price may not be adequate at 6x revenues and 20x free cash flows. However, the thorough sale process negates the possibilities of a superior bid, Berg added.
- Cornerstone agreed to be acquired by Clearlake for $57.50 per share in cash, signifying an enterprise valuation of $5.2 billion.
- The purchase price implies a 31% premium to Jun. 1 closing price, the last full trading day before Clearlake filing a Schedule 13D regarding Cornerstone's strategic review process.
- The talent management firm reported Q2 revenue of $214.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $209.5 million. Subscription revenue growth of 16.7% drove a 16.3% revenue growth year-on-year.
- EPS of $0.73 beat the analyst consensus of $0.52.
- Price action: CSOD shares traded higher by 13.2% at $56.51 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.