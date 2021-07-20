fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.40
349.28
+ 1.52%
DIA
+ 5.69
334.19
+ 1.67%
SPY
+ 7.01
417.96
+ 1.65%
TLT
-1.70
153.16
-1.12%
GLD
-0.33
169.94
-0.19%

Benchmark Upgrades Incyte After Stock Selloff

byPriya Nigam
July 20, 2021 3:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benchmark Upgrades Incyte After Stock Selloff

The recent downturn in Incyte Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INCY) share price offers an entry opportunity, with the FDA likely to approve ruxolitinib in chronic GVHD indication in September 2021, according to Benchmark.

The Incyte Analyst: Aydin Huseynov upgraded the rating for Incyte to Buy, while maintaining the price target at $89.

The Incyte Thesis: The company published chronic GVHD data for ruxolitinib, which showed the candidate “performed better than each of the individual components in the best available arm,” Huseynov said in the upgrade note.

FDA approval for ruxolitinib in chronic GVHD indication “should add to Jakafi sales in three other indications,” the analyst noted.

“We also expect rux cream to be approved (70% PoS) by the FDA in atopic dermatitis indication in September 2021,” he added.

“While INCY has had a series of misses with retifanlimab, FDA’s extensions of review periods for ruxolitinib and rux cream (that led to the selloff, as we assume), we still expect INCY’s main product, Jakafi/Jakavi to perform strong both in the US and Europe,” Huseynov further wrote.

INCY Price Action: Shares of Incyte had risen by 1.63% to $78.83 at the time of publication Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Credit Suisse Upgrades Gilead On Remdesivir Commercial Opportunity

The biotech sector is a surefire winner due to a two-pronged benefit from the coronavirus pandemic, according to an analyst at Credit Suisse.  read more

Bristol-Myers Analyst Says 'Big 7' Pipeline Assets Hold $15B In Peak Sales Potential

Biopharma companies are among the most resilient among sectors during the coronavirus pandemic, and one large-cap biopharma has a slew of products in its pipeline that have blockbuster potential, according to BofA Securities.  read more

UPDATE: JMP Reiterates Market Outperform On Incyte, Lowers Target To $99 Notes 'we continue to recommend shares of Incyte since ruxolitinib (rux) remains well positioned to generate $1.66B in U.S. sales in 2019'

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral On Incyte, Lowers Target To $86 After Co's Itacitinib Results Notes 'Given this result, we have removed all credit for itacitinib in our INCY mode (we only modeled S-N aGVHD) or approximately $4/share (at 65% PoS)'