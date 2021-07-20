fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.14
349.53
+ 1.45%
DIA
+ 5.49
334.39
+ 1.62%
SPY
+ 6.79
418.18
+ 1.6%
TLT
-1.55
153.01
-1.02%
GLD
-0.33
169.94
-0.19%

Analysts Raise IBM Price Target After Earnings Print

byPriya Nigam
July 20, 2021 3:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts Raise IBM Price Target After Earnings Print

IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported the second consecutive quarter of sales growth and delivered an earnings beat.

The IBM Analysts: Katy Huberty of Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-weight rating for IBM, while raising the price target from $152 to $164. Credit Suisse’s Daniel Knauff raised the price target to $167.

The IBM Thesis: The second-quarter results demonstrate improving execution and a strengthening demand environment, Morgan Stanley’s Huberty said in the note.

“A higher-quality revenue beat, improving macro trends, and important investments in talent, partnerships, and go-to-market improve our confidence in a 2022 growth acceleration,” the analyst wrote.

However, she added, “Investments are driving stronger GBS and Cloud & Cognitive Software growth, which builds confidence in IBM's ability to reach sustainable mid-single-digit revenue growth but limits short-term EPS upside.”

In a separate note, Credit Suisse analyst Knauff said the strong second-quarter results “should help get the stock back on track following some NT investor concerns post-mgmt. changes announced 7/2.”

“We’re encouraged by momentum around our wider hybrid cloud thesis, and remain focused on RHT + core infra. SW + GBS ahead,” the analyst wrote.

"We look toward the planned 4Q spin-off of Kyndryl as a key catalyst, easing the path to sustained growth which supports multiple expansion ahead,” he added.

IBM Price Action: Shares of IBM had risen by 1.57% to $140.26 at the time of publication Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Could IBM Stock Have A Turnaround? Bernstein Analyst Thinks So

The risk/reward is beginning to look more favorable for IBM (NYSE: IBM), Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." read more

4 Palantir Analysts Debate Data Analytics Company's Mixed Q4, Eye End Of Lockup Period

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares lost 12.75% Tuesday in reaction to mixed fourth-quarter results. Here's what the Street has to say.  read more

Cloudera Analysts Examine Potential Suitors, Takeout Price Amid Sale Rumor

Data engineering and analytics company Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) surged about 19% on Tuesday following reports of the enterprise software company exploring strategic options. read more

IBM Analysts Divided Over Merit Of Q4 Beat, Strong Guidance