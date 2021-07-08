fbpx
QQQ
-3.19
364.14
-0.88%
DIA
-2.47
349.39
-0.71%
SPY
-3.58
438.04
-0.82%
TLT
+ 0.23
147.81
+ 0.16%
GLD
-0.59
169.35
-0.35%

5 Reasons Why Needham Is Adding Overstock To Conviction List

byPriya Nigam
July 8, 2021 12:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
5 Reasons Why Needham Is Adding Overstock To Conviction List

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) is among the “more interesting ideas” in e-commerce and has a compelling valuation, according to Needham.

The Overstock.com Analyst: Anna Andreeva initiated coverage of Overstock.com with a Buy rating and a price target of $150.

The Overstock.com Thesis: With 74% sales growth in 2020, the company is one of the “COVID winners,” Andreeva said in the initiation note.

The analyst mentioned 5 reasons for recommending Overstock.com:

  • The company is “benefiting from favorable tailwinds in the Home & Furnishings space, aided by a population migration from high-tax states into lower-cost parts of the country, as well as rationalization across brick & mortar players
  • New key performance indicators point towards a turnaround being “in high gear.”
  • Improved consistency is being driven by “early innings of self-help initiatives.”
  • The close of blockchain fund transaction with Pelion Venture Partners “frees up management time while also eliminating a $35M EBITDA drag.”
  • Although the stock has outperformed, it remains inexpensive.

OSTK Price Action: Shares of Overstock.com had risen by 6.08% to $91.22 at the time of publication Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Initiation Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Overstock Earnings Impress BofA Analyst: Here's Why

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) reported solid first-quarter results, highlighting continued improvement in the company’s position in the retail segment, according to BofA Securities. read more

E-Commerce, Leadership, Blockchain: Why Wedbush Is Turning Bullish On Overstock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) is set to capture gains in home goods as micro and macro level catalysts drive continued upside to revenue, according to Wedbush. read more

7 Reasons Why This Overstock Analyst Is Bullish

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) is showing revenue growth acceleration and gaining market share due to both external and internal factors, according to Needham. read more

BofA Says Overstock On 'Positive Trajectory,' But COVID-19 Muddies The Picture

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares have surged in 2020 thanks to a company recovery and growth in the online home furnishing market.  read more