Why SolarEdge Stock Is Trading Higher Today

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares were trading higher on Friday after Citigroup and Stephens initiated coverage on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage with a Neutral and Stephens initiated with an Overweight rating.

Stephens & Co. analyst Gail Nicholson initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies with an Overweight rating and announced a $336 price target.

Citigroup analyst J.B. Lowe initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies with a Neutral rating and announced a $300 price target.

SolarEdge Technologies together with its subsidiaries designs develops and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations.

SolarEdge's stock was trading about 3.88% higher at $277.64 at the time of publication.The stock has a 52-week high of $377 and a 52-week low of $127.19.