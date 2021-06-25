fbpx
QQQ
-0.11
350.00
-0.03%
DIA
+ 2.08
339.90
+ 0.61%
SPY
+ 1.03
424.07
+ 0.24%
TLT
-1.50
145.00
-1.05%
GLD
+ 0.61
165.44
+ 0.36%

Why SolarEdge Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
June 25, 2021 11:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why SolarEdge Stock Is Trading Higher Today

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares were trading higher on Friday after Citigroup and Stephens initiated coverage on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage with a Neutral and Stephens initiated with an Overweight rating.

Stephens & Co. analyst Gail Nicholson initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies with an Overweight rating and announced a $336 price target.

Citigroup analyst J.B. Lowe initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies with a Neutral rating and announced a $300 price target.

SolarEdge Technologies together with its subsidiaries designs develops and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations.

SolarEdge's stock was trading about 3.88% higher at $277.64 at the time of publication.The stock has a 52-week high of $377 and a 52-week low of $127.19.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

UPDATE: Stephens & Co. On SolarEdge Overweight Initiation: Management's Decision To Enter Into New Sectors Was Strategic, Creates Long-Term Value Potential For Shareholders At A Time When Residential, Commercial Market Share Are Growing.

Goldman Sachs Says Buy The Dip In Solar Stocks, Upgrades SolarEdge & Shoals Technologies

Solar stocks have taken a beating in the past three months, but one analyst says now is the time to buy the dip in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) and Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG). read more

BofA Upgrades SolarEdge Following Recent Sell-Off

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) underperformed significantly after the company’s first-quarter update, based on investor concerns around the impact of chip shortages persisting into 2022, according to BofA Securities. read more

Susquehanna Upgrades SolarEdge, Enphase On Strong Residential Solar Growth

Although alternative energy stocks have recently been under pressure due to rising bond yields, the outlook for the sector has improved, according to Susquehanna International. read more