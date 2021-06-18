fbpx
QQQ
-1.64
346.98
-0.47%
DIA
-4.46
343.11
-1.32%
SPY
-4.86
426.83
-1.15%
TLT
+ 2.25
140.79
+ 1.57%
GLD
+ 0.18
165.67
+ 0.11%

BofA Downgrades Curiositystream After Share Rally

byPriya Nigam
June 18, 2021 12:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Downgrades Curiositystream After Share Rally

While Curiositystream Inc’s (NASDAQ:CURI) shares have rallied since mid-May, the company’s long-term prospects have not fundamentally changed, according to BofA Securities.

The Curiositystream Analyst: Devin Brisco downgraded the rating for Curiositystream from Buy to Underperform, while keeping the price target unchanged at $14.

The Curiositystream Thesis: The stock’s preliminary addition into the Russell 3000 index is a positive and the company is poised to benefit from 90% of its full-year revenue guidance being “committed and contractual,” Brisco said in the downgrade note.

He added there were risks and headwinds that could “limit share price appreciation in the near/medium term.”

The analyst enumerated these:

  • Limited visibility into quarterly revenue trends till year-end and beyond
  • High investment in efforts to drive top-line growth
  • Gross margins are likely to contract “as pre-licensing agreements become a larger portion of revenue mix”
  • Curiositystream is an early-stage company, with EBITDA missing Street expectations in each of its last three quarters as a public company
  • Tough COVID-19 comps are expected in the second quarter, which is “likely lead to higher DTC (direct to consumer) churn”
  • Peers are “accelerating content investments and consolidating”

CURI Price Action: Shares of Curiositystream had declined by 12.03% to $13.02 at the time of publication Friday.

(Photo by Phillip Goldsberry on Unsplash)

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Downgrades Small Cap Analyst Ratings