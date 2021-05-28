 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BofA Is Bullish On Costco Stock After Q3 Earnings

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
Why BofA Is Bullish On Costco Stock After Q3 Earnings

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported fiscal third-quarter results that were ahead of expectations, driven by higher comps and lower COVID-19 costs, according to BofA Securities.

The Costco Wholesale Analyst: Robert Ohmes maintained a Buy rating for Costco Wholesale and raised the price target from $415 to $435.

The Costco Wholesale Takeaways: The company’s upbeat same-store sales were driven by both traffic and ticket gains, Ohmes said in a note.

“E-commerce comps increased 38.2%,” the analyst said. “SG&A as a % sales decreased 86bps (ex-gas) primarily due to lower COVID-19 costs ($44mn in F3Q21 vs. $239mn LY).” 

Ohmes raised BofA's Costco earnings estimate for fiscal 2021 from $9.75 per share to $10.30 per share.

“We continue to expect comps to moderate into F4Q as comparisons become more difficult and 'return-to-normal' trends continue,” the analyst said. 

Costco Wholesale’s comps and margins should continue to be supported by the following, he said:

  • Continued decline in COVID-19 related costs
  • New club growth
  • Ancillary growth, including the reopening of food court
  • Continued integration of Innovel (now Costco Logistics)

COST Price Action: Shares of Costco Wholesale were down 2.43% at $378.10 at last check. 

Latest Ratings for COST

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy
May 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
May 2021StifelMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for COST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST)

Starbucks Is Back!
The Honest Company – The Clean Beauty Unicorn Under The Public Eye
Expert Ratings for Costco Wholesale
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Recap: Costco Wholesale Q3 Earnings
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Verano Expands In Florida With 33rd MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary, Captor Capital To Open Eight Store In California
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities retailAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INTCBenchmarkAssumes
PBRJP MorganUpgrades
ITRMGabelli & Co.Upgrades
DGCitigroupMaintains260.0
DLTRCitigroupMaintains130.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com