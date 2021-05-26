Urban Outfitters Dressed For Success, Gets Upgrade From JPMorgan
Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: URBN) top-line is inflecting above the pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, while there appear to be additional catalysts for the back half of 2021 and in 2022, according to JPMorgan.
The Urban Outfitters Analyst: Matthew Boss upgraded the rating for Urban Outfitters from Underweight to Neutral, while raising the price target from $30 to $38.
The Urban Outfitters Thesis: While the company’s first-quarter inflection seems to have runway remaining, the stock has underperformed “our Specialty coverage” by 30% year to date, Boss said in the upgrade note.
Management cited acceleration in apparel demand being driven by “the move from cozy/comfort (i.e. “stay-at-home”) to “social casual” with continued strength in the home and athletic/active categories,” the analyst noted. He added that occasion-wear, which caters to weddings and other events, could be “the next leg of improvement” for Urban Outfitters, given 50% of Americans are already fully vaccinated.
Trends like students attending school in person, a return to the office, and increased global travel could also accelerate the company’s performance, Boss said.
URBN Price Action: Shares of Urban Outfitters had risen by 14.34% to $39.98 at the time of publication Wednesday.
(Photo by Chinmay Wyawahare on Unsplash)
Latest Ratings for URBN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Neutral
|May 2021
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Apr 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for URBN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: clothing JPMorgan Matthew Boss retailAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga