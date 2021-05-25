 Skip to main content

Why Did Mizuho Recommend Adobe Stock?

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 11:05am   Comments
Why Did Mizuho Recommend Adobe Stock?

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) appears poised to benefit from rising demand from accelerating digital transformation, according to Mizuho Securities.

The Adobe Analyst: Gregg Moskowitz initiated coverage of Adobe with a Buy rating and a price target of $600.

The Adobe Thesis: The company has an expansive portfolio of software solutions that have made it “the gold standard in content creation, consumption, and collaboration” and should enable it to “drive more holistic sales across its clouds,” Moskowitz said in the initiation note.

Adobe’s comprehensive end-to-end offering not only differentiates it from competitors, but also positions it very well to benefit from digital transformation, which has become “increasingly critical” for businesses to “remain competitive and agile in today’s environment,” the analyst wrote.

Document Cloud is “at the forefront of the paper-to-digital movement” and could serve as a “significant tailwind for ADBE for years to come,” Moskowitz noted.

Meanwhile, Experience Cloud is “poised to benefit from the rapid growth in e-commerce, and rising demand for better customer experiences anytime, anywhere,” he added.

The company is also well-positioned to benefit from a rise in digital creativity, the analyst said.

ADBE Price Action: Shares of Adobe had risen by 1.23% to $503.94 at the time of publication Tuesday morning.

(Photo: Adobe headquarters via Adobe)

Latest Ratings for ADBE

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: cloud Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Securities softwareAnalyst Color Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

