BofA Upgrades Qualtrics On Secular Tailwinds

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ: XM) is executing well and has a leadership position in an emerging customer experience market, according to BofA Securities.

The Qualtrics International Analyst: Daniel Bartus upgraded the rating for Qualtrics International from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $43 to $45.

The Qualtrics International Thesis: The 20% decline in the stock, despite the company reporting strong first-quarter results, “presents an attractive entry point,” Bartus said in the upgrade note.

Another positive is the SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) relationship extending the company’s reach, he noted.

“We are also now more constructive on Qualtrics’ opportunity to consolidate disparate XM solutions and the valuation is now more supportive,” the analyst wrote.

“With Qualtrics appearing more and more like the potential category winner with likely sustainable 30%+ growth, we view the valuation (which remains a premium) as more justified,” Bartus further stated.

XM Price Action: Shares of Qualtrics International had risen by 4.09% to $33.60 at the time of publication Wednesday.

(Photo: Qualtrics)

Latest Ratings for XM

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Apr 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for XM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Daniel Bartus softwareAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NFLXJefferiesAssumes620.0
ZIMJefferiesMaintains55.0
ELSColliers SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On79.0
TRNSSidoti & Co.Upgrades60.0
DASHDA DavidsonMaintains158.0
